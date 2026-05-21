Georgia DOT suspends interstate lane closures ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend travel

Drivers hitting Georgia roads for Memorial Day weekend can expect heavier traffic, but fewer construction-related delays.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it will suspend interstate lane closures statewide beginning Friday at noon through Tuesday at 5 a.m. to help ease holiday travel congestion and improve safety for motorists.

Even with the suspension, officials warned drivers to stay alert for construction crews still working near roadways and for possible emergency lane closures.

Georgia DOT expects some of the heaviest traffic in metro Atlanta on Thursday and Friday between noon and 8 p.m. Typical congestion is also expected Wednesday afternoon and again Tuesday evening as travelers return home.

Georgia DOT

Outside metro Atlanta, officials are forecasting heavier traffic along major routes, including I-75 near Stockbridge and Macon, as well as I-16 near Savannah.

The agency is encouraging travelers to plan ahead, avoid distracted driving and use caution around emergency responders and work zones.

Georgia's Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane, if possible, when emergency vehicles or Georgia DOT crews are stopped on the shoulder with flashing lights activated.

Motorists can check real-time traffic conditions, closures and travel updates through the 511GA app or by calling 511.