Georgia day care fire being investigated as arson by state, local officials; $10,000 reward offered

The search is on for a suspect accused of starting a fire that tore through a Rockdale County day care just one week before its planned grand opening.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the blaze at Starr Kidz Academy 2, located at 3411 GA Highway 20 SE in Conyers, is under joint investigation with Rockdale County Fire Rescue. On Oct. 20, investigators were called to the scene around 10:37 p.m. after an active fire alarm alerted authorities.

During their investigation, fire officials found damage in several areas of the building and determined there were multiple points where the fire started. A K-9 unit trained to detect ignitable liquids confirmed that an accelerant had been used. Samples have been sent for testing.

Video surveillance later obtained by investigators shows a suspect breaking into the day care, pouring liquid from a red canister, and fleeing moments before the flames erupted.

"Our office is working closely with Rockdale County Fire Rescue to identify the suspect involved in this fire," Commissioner King said in a statement. "Images of the suspect have been made available to the public, and we ask that anyone with information call the 24/7 Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804."

Surveillance photos depict the suspect accused of arson at Starr Kidz Academy 2 in Conyers. Photos courtesy of Office of Commisioner Insurance and Safety Fire

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Callers may remain anonymous.

Conyers day care owner discusses damage

Owner and director Keisha Archer told CBS News Atlanta she had been preparing for Starr Kidz Academy 2's grand opening and was devastated after watching Ring camera footage of a man setting the building ablaze.

This isn't the first time Archer's business has been targeted. She said vandals broke into the same building in February, damaging restrooms and flooding the facility, delaying her opening for months.

"This is the second vandalism we've had to this building within the last eight months," she said. "We've owned this building since 2017."

Archer said she doesn't know who's behind the fire but believes someone may be trying to stop her from reopening.

"This is a small, Black-owned business," she said. "This money isn't given to us. This is from our hard work and our pockets. For this to happen, it hurts."

Despite the damage, Archer said she remains hopeful and plans to pray before deciding whether to rebuild.

"The community needs this child care center," she said. "I'm just trying to stay upbeat to keep from going crazy right now."