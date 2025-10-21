Ring camera video shows arsonist setting Georgia day care on fire

A Georgia day care owner is devastated after a fire ripped through her business just one week before its grand opening.

Keisha Archer, owner and director of Star Kidz Academy 2, said she watched Ring camera footage of a man pouring gasoline inside her building and setting it on fire late Monday night.

"We're getting ready for our grand opening next week," Archer said. "We have interviews lined up starting tomorrow, and we're not going to be able to open due to this fire."

Archer said the business had already been targeted once before. In February, vandals broke in, destroyed toilets, and flooded the building, forcing her to delay opening for months.

"This is not the first time," Archer said. "This is the second vandalism we've had to this building within the last eight months. We've owned this building since 2017."

Ring camera video shows an unidentified suspect inside the Star Kidz Academy day care, pouring a substance on the floor.

According to Archer, the building was previously leased to another day care that operated there for five years. When she decided to reopen under her own business name, she says tensions escalated with the former tenants.

"They were very upset," Archer said. "They tried to stop us from opening. We had to issue them a cease and desist. They even tried to stop us with the state."

Archer said she doesn't know who is behind the fire but believes someone doesn't want to see her succeed.

"This is a small, Black-owned business," she said. "This money isn't given to us. This is from our hard work and our pockets. For this to happen, it hurts."

Keisha Archer is the owner of Star Kidz Academy 2. She says the fire on Monday night is the second incident in the past month where someone has attempted to destroy her property.

The blaze destroyed much of the property at the Star Kidz Academy 2 site. Archer said she's unsure whether she'll attempt to rebuild again after losing thousands of dollars in renovations twice in one year.

"At this point, I'm not exactly sure," she said. "I have to let God lead me. I have to pray about this situation."

No arrests have been made in connection with either incident. Archer said she plans to follow up with Rockdale County investigators to learn what happened with the first case.

Despite the loss, she said she remains determined to keep serving families in the community.

"The community needs this child care center," Archer said. "I'm just trying to stay upbeat to keep from going crazy right now."