Advocates push for change at the Georgia Capitol as the 2026 legislative session begins

Georgia lawmakers and advocates have gathered at the state Capitol in Atlanta to begin months of discussions, deliberations, and votes for the 2026 legislative session.

Monday marks the first day of the session, which could see big pushes for changes affecting the entire state.

Among the policies that will be debated is the possible elimination of Georgia's income tax. Republican leaders have backed a proposal that would zero it out by 2032. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has made eliminating the tax a centerpiece of his gubernatorial campaign.

Republican House Speaker Jon Burns has said that lawmakers will also consider banning cellphones in high school classrooms. The Legislature had approved a ban in grades K-8 last session. That statewide ban begins in July.

On the south steps of the Capitol, different groups have been switching off all day, raising their voices to make sure lawmakers know what causes they care about ahead of this session.

A new year, new issues, and new calls for change

Under the Gold Dome on Monday morning, Helen Butler and the Georgia Black Women's Roundtable raised their voices for change.

"If you will look at what's been happening, Black women have been under assault and under attack, and our issues are important. When we come, we come for the community. Not just for ourselves," Butler said.

Butler is from what she calls the "real Buckhead" in Morgan County, Georgia, and has been advocating for Black women's rights for decades.

"We need a livable wage. That's the first thing we gotta have — a livable wage. But we've gotta have affordable healthcare. Healthcare has gone up a thousand percent. And we cannot have that. Our families deserve to be healthy," she said.

Helen Butler has been advocating for Black women's rights for decades CBS News Atlanta

She feels there's no better place to make that known than the state Capitol on the first day of legislative session.

"Legislators, be careful what you introduce, because we're going to show our power," Butler said.

Butler's group is one of many advocating today. The ACLU packed the Capitol with over 600 participants.

"They want to hear people taking action when it comes to their lives, education, healthcare, everything that has to do with everyday Georgians," said Christopher Bruce, the ACLU of Georgia's advocacy and policy director.

The first day of the 2026 legislative session was bustling at the Georgia Capitol. CBS News Atlanta

Churches and parents reminded lawmakers they want more SNAP funding.

"I think people really want to see our state thrive. You know? I think it's beautiful that so many people from so many different backgrounds are coming to the Capitol," said the Rev. Cassandra Henderson, the executive director of the Interfaith Children's Movement.

Lobbyists and lawmakers only have 40 days to push their agendas. The session ends on April 2nd.