Georgia braces for major winter storm: Greystone Power gears up to keep the lights on

As a powerful winter storm approaches Georgia, residents are being warned to prepare for frigid temperatures, ice, and possible snowfall. With the threat of widespread power outages looming, Greystone Power has launched extensive storm preparations to ensure they're ready to respond if the worst happens.

On Thursday, Greystone's linemen gathered for a crucial safety briefing, underscoring the importance of caution during what could become a hazardous, multi-day operation. "Safety is going to be our number one thing when we're out," emphasized Matt Freeman, a seasoned supervisor with over two decades of experience.

After the briefing, crews got to work: prepping trucks, loading up essential materials, and staging equipment in anticipation of the storm's arrival. Trucks were stocked with chains for tires and extra supplies, while dozens of replacement poles stood ready in the company yard. Every detail was considered to ensure crews have what they need while working in treacherous conditions.

"We want to make sure that we've got everything we need, as far as materials, on the trucks when we get out there — extra material that we might need during the storm," Freeman explained. The preparations are all in service of Greystone's 135,000 customers, many of whom could be affected by outages.

Freeman also acknowledged the personal side of the job. "We know what's going on, and know that you're out there, so just hang in there and we'll be to you as quick as possible," he reassured. The safety of both the crews and their families remains a top priority: "We want to make sure all of us go home."

Greystone Power is urging all members to prepare now for the possibility of extended outages. The dedicated crews stand ready to work around the clock if necessary, braving the elements to restore power and keep communities safe.