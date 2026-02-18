Georgia bill would allow pharmacists to prescribe PrEP in effort to expand HIV prevention access

A bill moving through the Georgia General Assembly could change how people in the state start HIV prevention medication.

Senate Bill 195 would allow trained pharmacists to prescribe PrEP, a daily medication that can prevent HIV.

Right now, patients must see a doctor to start taking the medication. Lawmakers backing the bill say allowing pharmacists to prescribe it could remove a barrier to care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, metro Atlanta ranks among the top U.S. metropolitan areas for new HIV diagnoses.

CDC data show most PrEP users are gay and bisexual men. Uptake is higher among White men than in Black and Latino communities. In high-prevalence cities, about 32 percent of eligible heterosexual adults have heard of PrEP, but fewer than 1 percent report using it.

Atlanta resident Leo Hagler has taken PrEP for years. He and his husband, Tobin, are in an open relationship. They say HIV prevention is a priority in their marriage.

Atlanta resident Leo Hagler has taken PrEP for years and says it provides him peace of mind. Leo Hagler

"It represents autonomy. That represents control of my sexual health, my body," Hagler said.

Hagler said that for him, PrEP provides peace of mind.

Dr. Andrew Wilson with Dunwoody Pharmacy said pharmacists currently cannot prescribe PrEP.

"So right now we would have to tell them that they would need to consult with their doctor," Wilson said.

Senate Bill 195 would allow trained pharmacists to prescribe PrEP, a daily medication that can prevent HIV. CBS News Atlanta

He said the proposed change could expand access, especially in areas with limited providers.

"It would definitely increase access. As far as people in rural areas who don't have great access to a doctor, it would give them a place to go for the medication," he said.

If the bill passes, pharmacists would have to complete state-approved training. They would also have to follow CDC clinical guidelines and document patient care.

Patients taking PrEP must test HIV negative before starting. They must also get lab work every three months. Doctors check kidney function and confirm the patient remains HIV negative.

In a statement, Republican Sens. Chuck Hufstetler and Kay Kirkpatrick said the bill does not change monitoring requirements. They said patients would still be referred to a provider for ongoing care, including lab work.

Hagler said regular lab visits can still be a hurdle for some people.

"After the first three months, if you don't have access to the checkup, then even if the prep is there, you can't get it prescribed," he said.

Johneri'o Scott has been living with HIV for 10 years. He believes easier access to PrEP could reduce stigma and prevent new infections.

"If I would have been able to go to the pharmacies and get PrEP, I would have done that," Scott said.

Scott said many people avoid care due to the stigma or fear of being seen at a clinic.

"I believe that allowing individuals who are HIV negative to go to a pharmacy to get prep is amazing," he said.

Hagler and his husband recently joined a study testing a once-a-year injection that works similarly to PrEP. He said he hopes prevention tools continue to evolve.

"I hope that this once a year can be the future, but also just in general, allow that to help eradicate it completely," he said.

The bill has passed the Georgia House. It now heads back to the Senate. If it clears that chamber, it will move to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk.