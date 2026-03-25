Georgia bill could limit access to police body cam, mugshots as transparency debate grows

A Georgia bill that could reshape how the public accesses police records is moving forward at the State Capitol, raising urgent questions about transparency, accountability, and who gets to see what happens when police interact with the public.

A state Senate bill, known as SB 482, is advancing through the Georgia legislature with bipartisan support — but not without growing concern from journalists, legal advocates, and families impacted by police encounters.

The bill, which passed unanimously in the Senate earlier this month, would create new requirements for accessing mugshots and police body camera footage. Supporters say it's about preventing exploitation. Critics argue it could make it harder to hold law enforcement accountable.

At its core, SB 482 would require individuals requesting mugshots to identify the person in the image. For body camera footage, requesters would need to provide either the identity of someone shown in the video or the approximate date and time of the incident.

State Sen. Brian Strickland, the bill's sponsor, says the intent is not to block access — but to curb misuse.

"We all support the First Amendment… but we should not be preserving the right to profit off of it and make money off of it and embarrass people and ruin people's lives," Strickland said.

The bill is also being amended to address concerns from media organizations. Lawmakers say credentialed journalists in Georgia may be exempt from some of the stricter requirements, including the need to file affidavits in person when requesting body camera footage.

Still, advocates warn the broader implications could extend far beyond media access.

Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press and an officer with the Georgia First Amendment Foundation, says the bill could fundamentally change how the public understands police conduct.

"Limits on public access to records of all kinds are a troubling encroachment on the principle of expansive rights to information for the public," Benavidez said.

"We all benefit from being able to see how law enforcement engages with members of the public."

She adds that SB 482 doesn't just affect body camera footage — it could restrict access to a wide range of law enforcement images and videos.

For legal experts, the concern is not just about access — but timing.

Benavidez says delays in obtaining footage could have serious consequences for people seeking justice or building legal defenses, particularly in cases involving alleged police misconduct.

"This bill could potentially make the difference between robust accountability and an increasingly black box from which our government can operate," she said.

A personal impact behind the policy debate

For some families in Atlanta, the issue is deeply personal.

Arnitra Hollman says body camera footage played a crucial role in understanding what happened to her father, Johnny Hollman, a 62-year-old deacon who died after being tased by an Atlanta police officer during a 2023 traffic stop.

Her family fought to obtain that footage — and she worries others could face even greater barriers if SB 482 becomes law.

"That body camera footage helped me and my family… I want it to be public knowledge," Hollman said.

"Every time these lawmakers make laws, they never consider us families."

The case drew national attention and scrutiny over police use of force. The officer involved was later fired, though a grand jury declined to bring criminal charges.

CBS News previously reported on the release of that footage and the fallout, highlighting how critical access to video evidence can be in cases involving police accountability.

The broader transparency debate

The debate over SB 482 comes at a time when public trust in institutions — including law enforcement — remains fragile.

Some argue that restricting access to visual records could erode that trust even further.

"Government transparency is one of the strongest ways our Georgia leaders can enhance public trust," Benavidez said.

She warns that limiting access now could send the wrong signal at a time when communities are already questioning how power is exercised and documented.

Meanwhile, supporters of the bill maintain that reforms are necessary to prevent the commercialization of mugshots and sensitive footage — an issue that has sparked controversy nationwide, with some websites profiting from booking photos.

What happens next

SB 482 is now under review in a Georgia House committee, where lawmakers are expected to consider amendments — including provisions related to journalist access.

For now, the bill sits at the center of a larger question facing Georgia: how to balance privacy and protection with the public's right to know.

And for families like the Hollmans, that balance is not theoretical — it's personal.

As the legislative process continues, the outcome of SB 482 could determine how easily the next critical moment — captured on camera — is seen by the public.