Trump no longer attending Georgia-Alabama football game due to Hurricane Isaias

President Trump has canceled his plans to attend this Saturday's Southeastern Conference college football clash between No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama.

Mr. Trump posted on his social media site Friday that "based on the fact that a huge Hurricane/Storm is coming, it is important to have our wonderful First Responders, Law Enforcement, and others, focused on that Storm, and in no way be thinking about the safety, or presence, of the President of the United States, ME!"

"Therefore, I will miss that potentially unbelievable Game, Alabama vs. Georgia," the president continued. "But, hopefully, the Game will go on despite the weather!"

He also promised, without providing details, "I will be visiting both of those Teams at a later date."

The game, set to be played in Tuscaloosa, has remained on schedule for Saturday night despite the looming arrival of Hurricane Isaias along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Forecasters have warned of a significant storm surge, damaging winds, flooding and possible tornadoes before the storm loses steam inland. ESPN's "College GameDay" show was moved indoors instead of being outside near the stadium, and Alabama officials shortened tailgating hours on campus, barring tents amid concerns about high winds.

Tuscaloosa is about 200 miles north of the Alabama coast and an hour's drive from the Mississippi state line. There is a chance the storm has largely passed Tuscaloosa by the 7:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff and conditions at Bryant-Denny Stadium may be more soggy than a gusty downpour.

Georgia's campus in Athens is about 275 miles east of Alabama's campus in Tuscaloosa. Leland Barrow, associate sports communications director for the Bulldogs, said on Friday that the team's travel plan remained unchanged and on schedule.

High schools and colleges along the coast have altered plans for their sports teams, however, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference moving Florida A&M's game at Alabama State up one day to Friday morning. But all eyes had been on Georgia's visit to Alabama for one of the biggest games of the season so far.

In 1988, Alabama postponed a September game at Texas A&M to December because of Hurricane Gilbert. Georgia had a 2016 game at South Carolina postponed 24 hours to Sunday due to Hurricane Matthew, and the LSU-Florida game that same Saturday was pushed back to November.

Both coaches earlier this week said they were handling their schedules as usual.

"It's uncertainty beyond my control," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "I'm focused on trying to prepare our team and game plan and scheme."