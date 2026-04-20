Deadline arrives to register to vote in Georgia primary elections: Here's what you need to know

Monday is the last day Georgia residents can register to vote ahead of the state's primary elections.

Statewide, both Democratic and Republican voters will choose who will represent their party in November's races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, as well as one of the state's two seats in the U.S. Senate.

With Gov. Brian Kemp term-limited, the governor's mansion is open, and Democrats are hoping that the vacancy may help them win the office for the first time since 1998. The Republican side has seen high-profile figures spending millions in their effort to succeed Kemp. The governor has not endorsed anyone in the race.

In the Senate race, multiple Republicans are vying for the chance to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is running unopposed with a large fundraising chest prepared for the general election.

With most races being competitive, it is likely that many could go to a runoff if no single candidate gets over 50% of the vote. If that happens, the two candidates with the most votes will be on the ballot in June.

You can see who will be on the ballot for the primary election here.

How to see if you are registered to vote in Georgia

You can see your voter status on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. You can register to vote through the office's online system or by mail by filling out the voter registration application.

Early voting in the primary begins April 27 and continues through May 15. The general primary election takes place on May 19.

If you are registered to vote, you can vote at any early voting location in your county. You can find a list of early voting locations on the Secretary of State's website.

Georgia residents who wish to vote early must bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport, to the polling place.