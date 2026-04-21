Gainsville man charged with 400 additional child sexual abuse material felonies, deputies say

A Gainesville man already facing child exploitation charges has now been hit with more than 400 additional felony counts, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the agency's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit say 32-year-old Benjamin Larmar Gudmundson was recently charged with 400 additional counts of sexual exploitation of children following a forensic review of electronic devices seized in the case.

Authorities say the new charges were filed Monday after investigators completed analysis of a cell phone and computer belonging to Gudmundson.

During that review, officials say they discovered more than 400 images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Gudmundson has been in custody since May 2025, when deputies executed a search warrant at his residence and initially charged him with 20 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material.

According to investigators, the case began in February 2025 after the sheriff's office received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to process additional electronic evidence.

Gudmundson is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.