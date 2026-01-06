Gainesville High School football coach steps down after championship run, massive brawl

After leading his team to the Georgia Class 5A state championship game last month, Gainesville High School's head football coach is stepping down.

The school announced Tuesday that Josh Niblett has resigned as head football coach to pursue an opportunity at the collegiate level. He leaves after a highly successful four-season run that saw the program reestablish itself as a state contender.

Since arriving in the spring of 2021, Niblett guided Gainesville to a 45-9 record, winning two region championships and reaching the state title game twice, in 2022 and 2025. In December, the Red Elephants lost 62-21 to a dominant Thomas County Central team in the state title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thirty-nine of Gainesville's players were nearly suspended after a massive brawl took place on the field during the team's game against Brunswick High School in the Class 5A quarterfinal round. Niblett was front and center during the appeal process, fighting ferociously for his team to be forgiven.

A judge ultimately reversed the sweeping suspensions issued by the Georgia High School Association after ruling dozens of students had been unfairly sidelined. The school was also fined $5,000.

Gainesville Head Coach Josh Neblitt speaks to reporters after defeating Langston Hughes in the 5A Class quarterfinals. CBS News Atlanta

However, under Niblett's leadership, the Red Elephants reclaimed a standard of excellence that has long defined the program.

"Coach Niblett's impact on our program, our school, and our community over the last four years cannot be overstated," Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey said in a statement. "He brought a championship culture and a tireless work ethic every single day. While we are sad to see him go, we are incredibly grateful for the foundation he has built and wish him and his family nothing but the best as they begin this next chapter."

Niblett became the 20th head football coach in Gainesville's storied history when he was hired in 2021. He arrived with one of the most decorated resumes in high school football, having previously led programs at Hoover, Oneonta, and Oxford in Alabama.

Over 22 seasons as a head coach, including 14 at powerhouse Hoover, Niblett compiled a combined record of 236-58. His teams won seven state championships, six at Hoover and one at Oneonta, cementing his reputation as one of the most successful coaches in the region.

At Gainesville, that experience translated quickly. The Red Elephants became a consistent playoff force and returned to playing deep into December, drawing statewide attention for their discipline, physical style, and big-game performances.

The school said a search for the next head coach will begin immediately as Gainesville looks to build on the foundation Niblett leaves behind.