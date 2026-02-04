Funeral service set for Georgia police officer killed during hotel shooting

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gwinnett County police officer killed in the line of duty. Family, fellow officers, and community members are set to gather this weekend to honor Officer Pradeep Tamang.

The Celebration of Life service for Officer Tamang is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville. The Gwinnett County Police Department is inviting the public to attend and to line the procession route afterward as a show of support for the fallen officer and his family.

The church's parking lot will open at 8 a.m., with overflow parking available at GateCity Church nearby. Officials ask that attendees be seated by 9:30 a.m. The service will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

Following the service, a law enforcement procession will depart from 12Stone Church and travel to Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. The procession will include the hearse, Tamang's family, Gwinnett County police personnel and officers from agencies across the region. Community members are encouraged to stand along the route, while being mindful not to stop or park in the roadway.

Officer Pradeep Tamang (L) and Master Police Officer David Reed (R). Gwinnett County Police Department

Tamang, 25, was shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a call at a Holiday Inn near Stone Mountain. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tamang and his partner, Master Police Officer David Reed, were dispatched after a caller in South Carolina reported fraudulent use of a credit card at the hotel. Officers were directed to a room connected to the complaint and were invited inside by the suspect, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said that during the encounter, Andrews produced a handgun and opened fire without warning. Tamang was fatally wounded and later died at Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Reed was also shot and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Andrews was shot during the exchange and is recovering in the hospital. He has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a public safety officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say Andrews has a lengthy criminal history.

Tamang, a native of Nepal, immigrated to the United States about a decade ago and later settled in Georgia. He joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in July 2024 and graduated from the department's 121st Police Academy last May. Chief McClure described him as a dedicated young officer who had embraced the responsibility of serving the community.

"These officers are heroes," McClure said. "They go out every day knowing the risks, but committed to keeping our residents safe."

County leaders and state officials have also expressed their condolences. Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the county's hearts are with the families of both officers, while Gov. Brian Kemp called the shooting a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face daily.

In the days since Tamang's death, an outpouring of support has filled police headquarters. His patrol car has been placed outside the Gwinnett County Police Department, allowing the public to leave flowers and messages. The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is also raising funds to support the families of Tamang and Reed.