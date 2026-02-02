Gwinnett County police and community mourning officer killed, 2nd injured in shooting at hotel

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the community for prayers and support after a shooting that left one of their officers dead and another seriously wounded at a local hotel over the weekend.

The shootout happened Sunday morning at a Holiday Inn near Stone Mountain. The officers were dispatched to the hotel after a caller in South Carolina reported someone had fraudulently used their credit card there, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The agency said the front desk manager directed the officers to the room of the person who had used the credit card.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said the two officers were invited inside the room by 35-year-old Kevin Andrews.

"They began discussing the scenario or the incident with him," McClure said. "And at some point the suspect produced a handgun and, in an unprovoked attack, fired at our Gwinnett County police officers."

Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, died from his injuries at Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Master Police Office David Reed was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

Andrews was also shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. He has been charged with one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials say he has a lengthy criminal history, with multiple felony convictions.

Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang and Master Police Officer David M. Reed were both shot while on duty over the weekend. Gwinnett County Police Department

An outpouring of support for the officers

A native of Nepal, Tamang had joined the police department in July 2024. He graduated from the 121st Police Academy last May.

McClure said that Tamang immigrated to the United States about a decade ago and lived in Pennsylvania before moving down to Georgia and joining the department.

Reed joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in 2015 and graduated from the 94th Police Academy.

"These officers are heroes. They go out to the road every day and face uncertainty, but they also understand that at the end of the day, they provide a very valuable service to the residents of Gwinnett County, and that is safety," McClure said.

Gwinnett Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the county's hearts are with the families of both officers.

"We honor the service and sacrifice of those who selflessly put themselves in harm's way to protect our community," Hendrickson said.

Gov. Brian Kemp joined the voices offering their prayers for Reed's recovery.

"This is the latest reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis, and we are grateful for every one that puts themselves in harm's way to protect their fellow Georgians," Kemp wrote.

Officer Pradeep Tamang's patrol car has been parked outside the Gwinnett County Police Department Headquarters so that the public can pay their respects. Gwinnett County Police Department

The police department has placed Tamang's patrol vehicle outside its headquarters for the public to pay their respects and leave flowers.

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is also raising money to support the families of the two officers.