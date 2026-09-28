Fun Spot America Atlanta auctions rides, go-karts and memorabilia after closure

Arcade games, go-karts, amusement rides, and more from Fun Spot America are all up for grabs following the Fayetteville park's recent closure.

Online bidding is underway for the park's equipment and other assets via auctioneer Bill Ramsey and Associates. The auction also includes restaurant and concession equipment, maintenance equipment and memorabilia.

Bidding through the auctioneer's website will close Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. All purchases will include a 15% buyer's premium and are subject to the seller's approval.

Potential buyers can inspect the equipment at the former park, located at 1675 Highway 85 North, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. A final inspection period is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14.

Fun Spot America

"Our Atlanta park made lifetime memories for a lot of families, and the equipment behind those memories has been well cared for," Fun Spot America CEO John Arie Jr. said. "We would rather see it back in service somewhere than sitting idle."

The park permanently closed Aug. 2.

Its signature ArieForce One roller coaster is not part of the auction. Six Flags recently acquired the attraction

and plans to reopen it at one of its parks during the 2028 or 2029 season.

Six Flags said it will retain the ArieForce One name. The steel coaster opened in Fayetteville in 2023 and was named in honor of Fun Spot America founder John Arie Sr.

Removal of purchased auction items is scheduled to begin Oct. 15.