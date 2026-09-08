Six Flags buys ArieForce One roller coaster from closed Fun Spot America Atlanta

ArieForce One will fly again, but the popular Georgia roller coaster's next destination remains a mystery.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the fan-favorite ride and plans to reopen it at one of its parks during the 2028 or 2029 season.

The company has not revealed which park will receive the coaster or how much it paid for the attraction. Six Flags said it will keep the ArieForce One name.

The ride's future had been uncertain since Fun Spot America Atlanta permanently closed Aug. 2. Fun Spot announced last week that the coaster had been sold but did not identify the buyer.

"From the moment ArieForce One closed, we knew how much this coaster meant to the enthusiast community and to guests who made the journey to experience it," Six Flags Chief Operating Officer Mark Pauls said. "We're thrilled to preserve its legacy, invest in its future and bring this extraordinary attraction to a new generation of guests."

CBS News Atlanta

Built by Rocky Mountain Construction, ArieForce One opened at the Fayetteville amusement park in 2023. It quickly became a destination for roller coaster fans drawn to its fast pace and airtime.

The coaster was named in honor of Fun Spot America founder John Arie Sr. His son, Fun Spot America CEO John Arie Jr., described the ride as a passion project for his family.

"Seeing ArieForce One preserved and finding a new home with Six Flags means a great deal to me and my family," Arie said. "Its story isn't ending, it's beginning a new chapter."

Six Flags said it will release more information about the coaster's new home later. Until then, fans can keep guessing where ArieForce One will land next.