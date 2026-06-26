Fayetteville's Fun Spot America shutting down in August after 36 years of thrills

A metro Atlanta theme park will be closing its doors for good later this summer.

Fun Spot America, located in Fayetteville, announced on Facebook that its final day of operation will be Aug. 2, 2026.

"This was an extremely difficult decision," Fun Spot America CEO John Arie Jr. said in a statement. "Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families could have fun together. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and for the support we have received from the Fayetteville community."

First opened as a Fun Junction USA park in the 90s, Fun Spot America acquired the property in 2017. In the years since, it has become a popular destination for roller coaster fans, who travel from across the country to ride the park's standout ride: ArieForce One.

Earlier this year, CBS News Atlanta visited the park to try out the ride, meeting fans who have ridden it hundreds of times.

The company says the park will remain open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. up to its closure date. All gift cards and season passes will be honored at Fun Spot America's locations in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida.

Fun Spot America is working with team members to provide support during this period, the company said.