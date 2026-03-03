Fulton County Sheriff's Office warns of scam text claiming recipients owe traffic citation fines

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam message circulating that falsely claims recipients owe money for a traffic citation.

In a social media alert, the sheriff's office said multiple people reported receiving messages telling them they had been issued a traffic citation and must either pay a fine or appear in court.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the message is not legitimate.

"Multiple people received this 'traffic citation' saying they need to appear in court or pay a fine," the sheriff's office said in the alert. "THIS IS A SCAM."

Law enforcement agencies across Georgia have repeatedly warned about scammers impersonating courts, law enforcement offices, or government agencies in attempts to pressure people into sending money.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office advises residents not to click links, send money, or provide personal information if they receive suspicious messages claiming to be related to court fines or citations.

CBS News Atlanta

Anyone who believes they received a fraudulent message is encouraged to report it to local authorities.

Officials are reminding residents that legitimate court notifications or citations are typically delivered through official channels and not through unsolicited messages demanding immediate payment.