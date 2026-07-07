Fulton County celebrates court victory after judge quashes DOJ subpoena for 2020 election workers' personal data

Fulton County's legal team is celebrating a major courtroom victory after a federal judge blocked the U.S. Department of Justice from obtaining the personal information of thousands of election workers who helped administer Georgia's closely watched 2020 election.

In a statement released Tuesday, county officials praised the ruling, calling it an important victory for election workers and the integrity of Georgia's election system.

The decision stems from the Justice Department's effort to enforce a grand jury subpoena seeking personal information tied to Fulton County election workers. The county challenged the request, arguing it was overly broad, unnecessary and risked exposing workers who have already faced years of threats and harassment following the 2020 presidential election.

A federal judge ultimately agreed.

According to Fulton County, the court concluded that the Justice Department was engaged in an "arbitrary fishing expedition," finding the subpoena unreasonable and ordering that it be quashed. The judge ruled that Fulton County has no obligation to comply.

"I would like to thank our lead attorneys Kamal Ghali, Abbe Lowell, and Norman Eisen, along with their respective teams," the county said in a statement. "We are proud of our efforts to push back against these improper demands that only serve to undermine confidence in our elections."

The ruling marks the latest chapter in an ongoing legal battle over the federal government's investigation into the handling of the 2020 election in Fulton County.

As CBS News Atlanta previously reported, county officials argued the subpoena amounted to harassment of election workers, many of whom have faced years of intimidation after false claims of widespread election fraud circulated following the presidential election. The county asked the court to block the Justice Department from collecting names and other personal identifying information, warning that releasing the records could further endanger workers.

Tuesday's decision represents a significant win on that issue.

However, the county has not fully prevailed on every request before the court.

A judge denied Fulton County's effort to force the federal government to return original 2020 election ballots that had previously been seized by the FBI as part of the investigation. Those ballots remain in federal custody while the broader investigation continues.

The ruling underscores the unusual legal balancing act at the center of the case: while the federal investigation continues, the court found the Justice Department's demand for thousands of election workers' personal records went too far.

The Justice Department has not publicly commented on what its nexts move may be.

The case remains one of several legal disputes stemming from the aftermath of Georgia's 2020 election, which placed Fulton County at the center of national attention and left many local election officials facing sustained public scrutiny and threats years after ballots were cast.