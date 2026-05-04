Fulton County moves to block DOJ subpoena for 2020 election workers' personal data, calls effort "harassment"

Fulton County officials are asking a federal court to block a sweeping grand jury subpoena that seeks personal information on thousands of people who helped run the 2020 election, calling the request "overbroad," "harassing," and legally unjustified.

In a motion filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections argues the subpoena demands sensitive personal data — including names, home addresses, emails, and phone numbers — for election workers and volunteers who served during the November 2020 general election.

The filing says the subpoena was issued in April by a federal prosecutor tied to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina and directed Fulton County to turn over the information to federal officials, not a grand jury.

County attorneys argue the request is unprecedented in scope and not tied to any viable criminal investigation.

"Its purpose is to target, harass, and punish… election officials, poll workers, and volunteers," the motion states.

What the subpoena seeks

According to the filing, the subpoena demands records identifying a wide range of election workers — from ballot reviewers and recount staff to bus drivers for mobile voting units and volunteers involved in audits.

County attorneys say that could include thousands of individuals, many of whom had no role in vote tabulation.

The motion argues the request amounts to a "fishing expedition" and would place an unreasonable burden on the county while exposing workers to potential harassment.

Legal arguments

Fulton County's filing lays out several reasons the court should quash the subpoena:

Statute of limitations: Attorneys argue any potential federal election crimes tied to 2020 are now time-barred under the typical five-year limit.

Attorneys argue any potential federal election crimes tied to 2020 are now time-barred under the typical five-year limit. First Amendment concerns: The county says forcing disclosure of workers' identities could chill participation in future elections.

The county says forcing disclosure of workers' identities could chill participation in future elections. Federal overreach: The motion argues the subpoena improperly intrudes on Georgia's authority to run its own elections.

The motion argues the subpoena improperly intrudes on Georgia's authority to run its own elections. Improper purpose: Attorneys claim the subpoena is politically motivated and not tied to a legitimate grand jury investigation.

The filing also points to past threats and harassment against election workers, including high-profile cases involving Fulton County poll workers falsely accused of fraud after the 2020 election.

Robb Pitts responds

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts sharply criticized the federal action, calling it intimidation.

In a statement, Pitts said:

"Today, Fulton County filed a motion to quash an improper subpoena seeking the names and personal information of election staff members who served in any capacity in the November 2020 General Election.

After illegally seizing our election records in January, the federal government once again is attempting to misuse criminal process. This time, it is to demand the names, home addresses, personal emails, and personal telephone numbers of everyone who assisted with the 2020 General Election.

This is yet another act of outrageous federal overreach designed to intimidate and to chill participation in elections. This harassment should not be allowed, so we have asked the Court to act.

I will always stand up for our elections workers and for the truth. Let me be crystal clear. Fulton County will not be intimidated."

What happens next

A federal judge will now decide whether to block the subpoena.

If granted, the motion would prevent the Department of Justice from obtaining the requested records.

If denied, Fulton County could be compelled to turn over the data — a move county officials warn could have lasting consequences for election worker safety and participation.

The case comes as Fulton County prepares for upcoming 2026 elections, with officials arguing compliance would divert resources and potentially disrupt election operations.