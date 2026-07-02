FBI orders field offices to send analysts to Atlanta for 2020 election investigation, sources say

The FBI is ramping up its investigation into the 2020 election results in Fulton County, Georgia, by ordering field offices across the country to send investigative analysts to Atlanta to help evaluate thousands of records, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

According to a memo sent to all field offices and reviewed by CBS News, the Directorate of Intelligence requested "surge support" to Atlanta to assist in what it called FBI Director Kash Patel's "priority" investigation. The memo did not explicitly discuss the nature of the investigation, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS News the subject of the memo is the 2020 election probe in Fulton County.

The memo calls on every FBI field office to assign analysts, seeking to reach a total of 260 analysts. Large field offices are being asked to contribute eight analysts each, while small and medium offices must dedicate between three and five analysts. They are being asked to review 708 records each, and complete the work by July 17, the memo shows.

These "tactical intel" staffers typically provide help with day-to-day casework, such as running license plates, doing open-source checks on subjects of investigations, phone analysis, preparing subpoenas and reviewing subpoena returns.

The surge of personnel was first reported by MS Now.

President Trump has repeatedly alleged without providing evidence that officials in heavily Democratic Fulton County manipulated ballot counts in 2020 and that large numbers of votes in the state were cast by deceased Georgians, nonresidents or other ineligible participants.

After Mr. Trump lost Georgia by 11,799 votes, he frequently claimed the election had been "rigged." But Joe Biden's win in Georgia was confirmed in both a machine recount and an audit that involved hand recounts by every county in the state.

Earlier this year, the FBI executed a search warrant in Fulton County where it seized "all physical ballots" from 2020, as well as tapes from vote-tabulating machines, ballot images and voter rolls. Home to Atlanta, Fulton County was crucial to Biden's narrow 2020 win in the state.

The case was referred to the FBI by Kurt Olsen, a lawyer who previously fought to help overturn the results of the 2020 election and now works for the Justice Department, where he is assigned in Miami to help investigate the so-called "grand conspiracy" into whether Obama and Biden-era officials conspired to keep President Trump out of office.

A judge in May denied a request by Fulton County to return the ballots that were seized.

The FBI declined to comment.