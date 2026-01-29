Free pet food vending machine opens in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood

In Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood, a new free pet food vending machine is helping neighbors keep their dogs and cats fed as costs continue to climb. The machine is located at the Gooder Community Market and offers pet owners free food at a time when many are cutting back.

"We just want to make sure that everybody eats," said Jasmine Crow Houston, the owner of the Gooder Community Market.

That includes Atlanta's pets. The vending machine allows visitors to choose either one large bag of pet food or three smaller items, at no cost.

"It's a free vending machine, so people come in, we open it for them, and they can get their choice of one large bag or three small items," Crow Houston said.

A free pet food vending machine has been installed behind the register at Goodr's Community Market in Edgewood.

Crow Houston said the idea came from a local nonprofit called Atlanta Dog Mom, which reached out through social media. The goal is to help pet owners stretch their budgets as prices continue to rise.

"The average bag of dog food is anywhere from $7 to $40," she said. "Being able to save $6 or $7, whether that's for a week or a month, can really help."

The machine has only been in place for about a week, but Crow Houston said the response has been overwhelming.

"It pretty much gets empty every day, so the turnout's been really good," she said. "People are still learning about it, but people really love it. We have a lot of repeat people because dogs eat every day."

As word spreads, Crow Houston said the need continues to grow — showing just how much even small savings can mean for families trying to care for their pets during tough economic times.