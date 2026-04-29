Forsyth County launches wildfire relief drive for South Georgia families, first responders

A metro Atlanta county is stepping up to support families and first responders impacted by the South Georgia wildfires.

The Forsyth County Fire Department launched a disaster relief drive Tuesday, collecting essential supplies through May 10 at all county fire stations and the Public Safety Complex on Settingdown Road.

Officials say donations are already coming in quickly.

"We've been watching what's happening in southeast Georgia with a heavy heart," said Division Chief Jason Shivers. "Let's fill this local food bank warehouse so we can get a tractor-trailer shipped to South Georgia very soon."

Shivers emphasized the urgent need, noting many families have lost everything.

"They're not just displaced in most cases—they've lost their homes and all of their possessions," he said.

Accepted items include:

Shelf-stable, non-perishable food

Toiletries

Household items

Baby and pet supplies

Socks, underwear, blankets

Smoke relief items like N95/KN95 masks and saline spray

The Cumming Police Department is also collecting donations, with plans to transport a truckload of supplies to South Georgia on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said it is "heartbroken" by the devastation and called on the community to help support both families and first responders working around the clock.

Meanwhile, World Central Kitchen is providing meals from an emergency operations center at the Brantley County Airport. Officials say they are serving about 600 meals each morning to support crews working long shifts.

"They're working 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. shifts," said Distribution Manager Naomie Germain. "It's been great to see them start and end their day with a warm meal."

More information on how to donate and ongoing wildfire coverage can be found online.