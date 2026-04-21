Former soldier from Atlanta convicted of sexually abusing 2 minors while serving in Germany

An Atlanta former soldier has been convicted by a federal jury of sexually and physically abusing two minors while he was stationed in Germany.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Adam Schlueter's victims were under the age of 10.

According to charges presented in court, Schlueter had been stationed in Grafenwöhr, Germany, from 2009 until 2013. There, he was accused of the sexual and physical abuse of two children.

"At trial, both minors described being choked and beaten by Schlueter," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a release. "One minor also testified that Schleuter pushed him through a second-story window and dangled him above the ground when he was 8 years old."

Authorities also said Schlueter threatened to harm his victims and "even kill witnesses" if they reported his abuse.

After a four-day trial, a jury convicted Schlueter of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury on April 17.

"When he should have been honorably defending our country with the utmost integrity, Schlueter instead spent years terrorizing his young victims through physical and sexual abuse," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Thankfully, federal law allowed my office and our partners in Washington to seek justice for the children Schlueter battered and molested abroad."

The sentencing hearing for the Atlanta man has been set for July 9, 2026.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years of imprisonment for each of the aggravated sexual abuse convictions and up to life in prison.