Former Macon Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark announces bid for Georgia lieutenant governor

Former Macon Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark announced Monday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Georgia.

In a message shared on social media, Clark launched his statewide bid with a message centered on faith, community and economic responsibility. He said his decision is rooted in his upbringing along the Ocmulgee River, where neighbors helped raise him after his father died. He said lessons from his mother and the church shaped his belief that faith is not just about belief, but about showing up for others.

"That's why I'm running for lieutenant governor," Clark wrote. "To build an economy that reflects our shared responsibility to one another."

Clark, a lifelong Democrat, pointed to his background as an AmeriCorps member, conservation nonprofit leader and Macon Mayor Pro Tem as evidence of what he calls "real results." He said his work has focused on safer neighborhoods, protecting natural resources and easing financial pressure on working families, which he said have been squeezed by policies tied to former President Donald Trump.

Clark has served as mayor pro tem and commissioner for District 5 since January 2021. He also serves as executive director of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative.

Earlier this month, Clark announced he was stepping down from the Macon-Bibb County Commission. In a separate social media message dated Jan. 5, he reflected on his time in office, saying the city cut taxes for working families, invested in public safety and improved infrastructure through a collective effort.

"What we've done here is special, and we've done it together," Clark said, thanking residents for their trust and support. He added that Georgia can learn from Macon's approach to governing by focusing on collaboration and looking out for one another.

Clark said his campaign for lieutenant governor will be rooted in "compassion, conviction and results," with a focus on putting working families first.