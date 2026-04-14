Former COO charged with embezzling over $600,000 from High Museum of Art, prosecutors say

The former chief operating officer of High Museum of Art is facing a federal charges after prosecutors accused him of stealing more than $600,000 from the Atlanta cultural institution.

Brady Lum, 59, resigned in December after officials with the Woodruff Arts Center said an investigation led to the discovery of "financial irregularities" at the High that month.

Authorities say Lum, who served as COO at the museum from 2019 up to his resignation, used his control of the High's operational and financial activities to purchase "non-business items and services for himself," including guitars, other music equipment, music lessons, and woodworking equipment.

Lum is accused of using altered invoices and "accounting adjustments" to disguise his purchases. In one case from November 2024, prosecutors say that Lum submitted an invoice showing a $9,147.87 purchase of equipment that turned out to be for a guitar and accessories.

After irregularities were discovered, the Woodruff Arts Center asked an independent forensic auditor to look into how the organization can improve its processes. The organization said it did not believe the loss of funding would impact the High's operations.

"While entrusted to run the High Museum, Lum allegedly used the museum's money as his personal slush fund and thereby betrayed one of Atlanta's civic crown jewels," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Our office will move with swift precision to prosecute individuals who abuse positions of power and trust to enrich themselves at the expense of nonprofit institutions."

On Tuesday, Lum was arraigned on a charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and entered a not guilty plea.

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.