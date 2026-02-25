High Museum of Art COO resigns after investigation finds $600,000 stolen, organization says

The High Museum of Art's chief operating officer has resigned after officials stated that an investigation revealed approximately $600,000 was stolen from the Atlanta institution.

Officials with the Woodruff Arts Center say that Brady Lum had been previously placed on administrative leave before his resignation.

According to a statement from the organization, leadership at the museum noticed "financial irregularities" at the High in December and shared their findings with the museum's executive committee and the Woodruff Arts Center's Governing Board.

An independent review revealed that around $600,000 had been stolen, which officials say was traced back to Lum.

"To ensure accountability and appropriate oversight, the Woodruff Arts Center's Governing Board directed the outside law firm leading the independent review to refer this matter to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta for potential criminal prosecution," the Woodruff Arts Center said. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will determine next steps."

The High Museum of Art is part of the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta. Allan Baxter / Getty Images

In response to the review, the Woodruff Arts Center has asked an independent forensic auditor to look into how the organization can improve its processes.

Officials say they do not believe that the High Museum or the Woodruff Arts Center's operations will be impacted by the loss of funding.