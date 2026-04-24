Former Georgia House Rep. Karen Bennett sentenced to time served, ordered to pay $13,000 in COVID unemployment fraud case

A former Georgia lawmaker has been sentenced after admitting she falsely claimed COVID-19 unemployment benefits during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Karen Bennett, 70, was sentenced to time served, fined $1,000, ordered to pay a $100 special assessment, and must repay $13,940 in restitution, officials said. Prosecutors did not seek supervised release or additional prison time in the case.

Bennett was a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to making false statements to collect pandemic unemployment assistance. She had been expected to be sentenced after waiving indictment in January.

Federal prosecutors said Bennett improperly claimed she was unable to work in 2020 due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. At the time, she owned a therapy business and, according to investigators, continued handling administrative duties from home while the company remained operational. Prosecutors also said she failed to disclose weekly income she received from a church where she served as a minister.

"Bennett was elected to represent her fellow citizens… Instead, she violated that oath and… lied to line her own pockets with taxpayer money intended to help community members in need," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in an earlier statement.

Bennett resigned from the Georgia House shortly before she was charged. She first took office in 2012 and represented parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Her case is one of several federal prosecutions in Georgia tied to alleged misuse of pandemic unemployment benefits, as officials continue to investigate fraud connected to COVID-era relief programs.