Georgia Democratic lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID-19 unemployment fraud, resigns from office

Another Democratic member of the Georgia House of Representatives has pleaded guilty to fraud charges after officials say he lied to collect thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dexter Sharper, who represented District 177, was charged with making false statements to obtain funds administered by the U.S. Department of Labor, a felony.

Investigators say Sharper applied for unemployment benefits from April 2020 to May 2021, claiming to have had only one employer, Dexter Sharper Party Rental. In the application, Sharper allegedly stated that he had not worked since March 13, 2020, claiming in 38 separate weekly certifications that he had not worked and was actively seeking employment.

Rep. Dexter Sharper was charged with making false statements to obtain funds administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Georgia House of Representatives

However, prosecutors say the Valdosta man was working in the Georgia General Assembly in addition to running his party rental business and performing as a musician.

Authorities say Sharper collected more than $13,000 of unemployment assistance benefits during that time.

Sharper resigned from the Georgia Legislature two days before he appeared in court to make his plea.

"Serving this community in several capacities for over 35 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. After prayerful reflection, today I have stepped down from my position in the Georgia House of Representatives," the former lawmaker wrote. "I believe in facing every season with faith, responsibility, and clarity, and I am committed to moving forward with purpose."

Sharper faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. He has agreed to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.

He will be sentenced on July 21.

Sharper was the third Georgia Democratic lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud by investigators in the last few months.

In December, federal investigators charged Rep. Sharon Henderson with two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements. Henderson was suspended for the rest of her term by Gov. Brian Kemp in late January. She has filed to run for state Senate this year.

Former Rep. Karen Bennett resigned from office in the days before she was charged and pleaded guilty to making false statements in January.