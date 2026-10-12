For Atlanta Pride marchers, a public celebration carries deeply personal meaning

Thousands of marchers filled downtown and Midtown Atlanta on Sunday for the 2026 Atlanta Pride Parade. It took place one day after organizers canceled festival programming in Piedmont Park because of the threat of severe weather.

"Pride to me is being inclusive, being expressive and just being out loud," said Avonta Hickson, a parade attendee.

The parade kicked off around noon near the Civic Center MARTA station, traveled north on Peachtree Street and turned onto 10th Street before ending near the Charles Allen Gate at Piedmont Park. Atlanta Pride said it expected nearly 300 groups and more than 5,000 marchers.

Organizers chose "Louder & Prouder" as this year's theme.

"I have a sister and she's a lesbian, so I'm totally an ally and love her no matter what," said Kary Holoman, a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Pride means being who you are, loving who you are and celebrating each other," said Joe Gallagher, who marched in the parade.

Atlanta Pride canceled all Saturday programming and reworked Sunday's entertainment lineup to keep many of the scheduled performances. The updated schedule included the Starlight Cabaret with special guest Shea Couleé, along with a closing set from headliner JT on the Coca-Cola Main Stage.

CBS News Atlanta

CBS News Atlanta marched in the parade. Several members of the team shared what Pride means to them.

"It means family and being all together and having a great time," said Joshua Cole, a CBS News Atlanta anchor.

Cole marched alongside his husband, Craig Lewis, who said Pride means being able to live freely and comfortably without judgment.

Atlanta Pride, founded in 1970, said the festival has drawn more than 350,000 people over the festival weekend in recent years.

"Pride is a big sense of community in a city we love, and we remind the world that it's all about our connection to each other. That's what's important," said Brian Unger, a CBS News reporter.