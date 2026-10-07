Atlanta Pride Parade 2026: Route, road closures, MARTA and what to know

Atlanta Pride weekend is bringing a major parade, three community marches, and two days of events to Midtown.

The free Atlanta Pride Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11, at Piedmont Park. Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people throughout the weekend.

When and where is the Atlanta Pride Parade?

The Atlanta Pride Parade begins at noon Sunday near the Civic Center MARTA station.

The 2.2-mile route travels north on Peachtree Street, turns right onto 10th Street and ends near the Charles Allen Gate at Piedmont Park. Organizers say more than 100,000 people typically line the route for Atlanta's largest parade.

Popular viewing areas include Peachtree Street, 10th Street and the area near Piedmont Park. Spectators should arrive early to find a spot.

The parade is free, and spectators do not need tickets.

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Pride

Three community marches planned Saturday

Atlanta Pride will hold three community marches Saturday. Each begins at the Charles Allen Gate at Piedmont Park:

The Trans March steps off at 1:45 p.m.

The Bi+ Pan March begins at 3:30 p.m.

The Dyke March starts at 5 p.m.

The marches will travel along 10th and Peachtree streets before turning onto 14th Street and returning to Piedmont Park.

Luke Mathews, Amanda Mahaffey and Luke's mother, Tracey Carney cheer various floats as they come down 10th Avenue during the 2007 Pride parade, Sunday, June 24, 2007, in Atlanta. Elissa Eubanks / AP

Road closures and parking restrictions

Drivers should expect rolling street closures Saturday afternoon during the community marches and full closures Sunday along the parade route.

Tenth Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive will be closed to vehicles from Friday through Sunday. The cycle track will remain open.

Parking near Piedmont Park is limited, and many nearby spaces are restricted, metered or reserved for residents. Vehicles parked illegally may be ticketed or towed.

Taking MARTA to Atlanta Pride

Organizers strongly encourage visitors to use public transportation.

The Civic Center station is near the beginning of the parade route. The North Avenue and Midtown stations provide access to other sections of the route, while the Midtown and Arts Center stations are near Piedmont Park.

Rideshare pickup areas may change because of road closures.

What to expect at Piedmont Park

The weekend includes live entertainment, an artist market, community organizations, food vendors and family activities. The festival concludes Sunday night with the Starlight Cabaret, an outdoor drag show.

Visitors may bring chairs and umbrellas. Glass bottles and outside alcohol are prohibited.

Atlanta Pride has also launched an official mobile app with schedules, performer information and tools to help visitors plan their weekend.