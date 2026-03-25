Floyd County honors firefighters, officials for swift action during devastating courthouse fire

The Floyd County Commission honored a group of firefighters and officials for their work during the devastating fire that left Rome's historic courthouse seriously damaged on Monday.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. and quickly spread through the Floyd County Historic Courthouse on West 5th Avenue. The fire forced buildings around the area to evacuate, and ended up collapsing the historic building's prominent steeple.

During a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners recognized firefighters who battled the blaze, as well as Facilities Manager Ryan Davis and Facilities Supervisor Blake Oyler, for their work getting everyone out of the building when the flames were discovered.

"Their quick response helped to ensure the building was evacuated and protected the lives of employees and visitors during a frightening and fast-moving situation," Floyd County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said. "In a moment of confusion and danger, they showed courage and an extraordinary commitment to others."

The Floyd County Commission honored a group of firefighters and officials for their work during the devastating fire. Floyd County Government

The commission also approved an emergency allocation of $100,000 to support temporarily relating government offices that were inside the courthouse. Before the fire, it was used by the Tax Commissioner, Tax Assessor, and Tag Office.

Thankfully, county officials say few records were lost in the fire due to most being stored electronically or next door in the Floyd County Superior Court building. Residents who filed documents in person within the last few weeks should contact the Tax Assessor's Office to make sure their submissions remain on file.

The massive fire destroyed the steeple of the Floyd County Historic Courthouse. Andre Sanders

The building, originally built in 1892, was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire. Crews have continued to monitor the building and will install security fencing around the site in the coming days.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.