Fire seriously damages Floyd County Historic Courthouse in downtown Rome

The Floyd County Historic Courthouse has been seriously damaged after a fire broke out on Monday in the downtown Rome building.

According to officials, the fire was discovered in the building on West 5th Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

All employees inside were safely evacuated, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said. Officers blocked roads and evacuated portions of nearby Broad Street while crews were battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire that forced the evacuation of the Floyd County Historic Courthouse remains unknown. Floyd County Government

The City of Rome's website states that the courthouse was built in 1892 and "showcases Romanesque Revival architecture with distinctive terra cotta grotesques on its facade."

The building is currently used as the Floyd County Tax Commissioner's office.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. Officials say the courthouse was undergoing renovations at the time.