Floyd County Courthouse closed Tuesday after fire damages historic building

A catastrophic fire that heavily damaged the historic Floyd County Courthouse has forced court closures and disrupted government operations across the county.

Officials declared a judicial emergency Monday after the fire broke out at the courthouse on West Fifth Avenue, limiting access to the building and raising safety concerns.

Under the emergency order, the courthouse is closed Tuesday and is expected to reopen Wednesday, unless the order is extended. All civil and criminal court cases have been postponed, and court deadlines have been temporarily paused.

The fire was first reported Monday afternoon, and all employees inside the building were safely evacuated, according to county officials. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews worked for hours to bring the blaze under control as smoke and ash spread through downtown Rome. Law enforcement agencies shut down surrounding streets while crews responded.

The Floyd County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, and will reopen on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, unless the emergency order is extended. Photo courtesy of Andre Sanders

Built in 1892, the courthouse was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire. Officials say the building, which housed the Tax Commissioner, Tax Assessor and Tag Office, was significantly damaged.

County leaders said emergency funding is now being considered to relocate those services.

"We are so thankful for the quick response and hard work of all of our first responders," Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said in a statement.

In the meantime, residents are being directed to complete services like property tax payments and tag renewals online while officials work to restore operations at a temporary location.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.