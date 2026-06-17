Flood Watch issued for most of Georgia as remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur approach

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of north and central Georgia from Thursday morning through late Friday night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur are expected to bring heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding to the region.

The National Weather Service says widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible, with isolated areas receiving more than 5 inches. Forecasters warn that excessive runoff could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, along creeks and streams, and in locations with poor drainage.

The watch includes much of metro Atlanta and dozens of counties across north and central Georgia.

Tropical Storm Arthur formed Wednesday near the Texas Gulf Coast, becoming the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. While the storm is not expected to directly impact Georgia with tropical-storm-force winds, forecasters say its moisture will spread across the state later this week.

CBS News Atlanta meteorologist Jonathan Myers said rain chances will increase Wednesday before the heaviest rain arrives Thursday and Friday.

"The better risk of rain comes tomorrow," Myers said. "Late between about 5 p.m. and midnight, that's when the rain and thunderstorms really solidify from the south and west."

Myers said that a low-end severe weather threat is also possible Thursday, including isolated strong storms and the potential for brief tornadoes.

The National Hurricane Center said Arthur is expected to weaken after moving inland, but warned the system could still bring heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of the southeastern United States.

Drier weather is expected to return for the weekend, with temperatures climbing heading into Father's Day weekend.