Atlanta weather alert: Flooding, heavy rain possible as tropical system approaches A Flood Watch has been issued for metro Atlanta and North Georgia from Thursday through Friday as tropical moisture associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One moves toward the region. Forecasters say Atlanta could see around an inch of rain, while areas south of the city may receive 2 to 4 inches. The system could also bring localized flooding, strong thunderstorms and a limited risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes. Here's what to expect and when the heaviest rain is forecast to arrive.