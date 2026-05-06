Flood Watch issued for Atlanta, North Georgia: tornadoes and damaging winds possible overnight Wednesday

Wednesday and Thursday are both NEXT Weather alert days as CBS Atlanta's Next Weather team tracks the risk of severe storms across Georgia.

The main threats will be strong, damaging winds, flooding, and the possibility of rotating storms that could lead to tornadoes.

There is currently a Flood Watch in effect for all of Atlanta, Metro, and most of North Georgia between 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. on Thursday.

This is also the timeframe that strong damaging winds as well as tornadoes and lightning, are possible.

A strong cold front tapping into plenty of moisture and energy will set the stage for storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening as well as Wednesday overnight.

There's a possibility that stronger storms, including winds and tornadoes, could move in while most people are sleeping.

This is the time to have your weather radio handy, as well as your phone charged and your apps on and by your bedside.

We have needed rain for the last few weeks and are finally getting it with the system. The problem is we're getting it all at once.

There is a possibility of between 2 and even 4 inches of rain and some isolated pockets for the Atlanta metro and North Georgia area before it's all said and done late Thursday.

Because of showers and thunder showers moving over many of the same areas during two days, there will be the risk of flooding.

That is why the flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. on Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Because of these risks of wind, rain, lightning, hail, and even tornadoes, all of the Atlanta metro, including Rome, Canton, Gainesville, Athens, the perimeter, Covington, Eatonton, Griffin, Lagrange, and Carrollton, are included in a two out of five risk of severe storms. This is a designation from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Just to our west, along I-20 in Alabama, including most of the Birmingham Metro, there is a three out of five risk for severe storms.

This would include a higher threat for tornadoes just to our west for the same period of time, going into late Wednesday afternoon and early in the morning on Thursday.

As always, remember to stay up-to-date with the CBS Atlanta Next Weather team for further updates online on television and on our social media accounts.