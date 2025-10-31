Flights resume after hurricane damage in Jamaica, but delays continue for Atlanta travelers

Flights are slowly resuming from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa tore through the island, but travelers are still feeling the ripple effects at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A flight from Kingston landed in Atlanta roughly four hours late Friday evening, one of dozens delayed as Jamaica's major airports work to restore operations and get both passengers and aid where they need to go.

According to FlightAware, nearly 100 flights out of Jamaica were canceled in the last 24 hours. The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay suffered the most damage, with part of a concourse roof collapsing under the storm's heavy winds and rain.

Meanwhile, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston managed to reopen earlier, with a limited number of flights taking off on Thursday.

Montego Bay resumed restricted service Friday, prioritizing returning residents and essential supply deliveries.

Authorities in Jamaica say it could take several more days before full flight schedules are restored, as crews assess runway damage and continue cleanup efforts.

Relief volunteers and aid organizations are also coordinating flights to get medical and food supplies into storm-impacted communities.

Travelers with upcoming flights to or from Jamaica are urged to check with airlines before heading to the airport.