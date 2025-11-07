Dozens of flights cancelled at the Atlanta airport as FAA begins reducing air traffic

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday morning, as airlines began complying with the Federal Aviation Administration's order to reduce air traffic by 10% as the government shutdown continues.

Atlanta is just one of the 40 "high-volume" airports selected by the FAA.

As of 10 a.m., 78 inbound and outbound flights had been cancelled at the "world's busiest airport," according to data from FlightAware. More than 60 flights have reported delays.

While passengers affected by the cancellations will receive refunds, U.S. airlines are not required to pay additional cash compensation and cover lodging and meals for passengers who are stranded.

People travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. Friday marks day 38 of the government shutdown. Megan Varner / Getty Images

After the FAA's announcement, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta that the airline was working to minimize the impact on customers.

The spokesperson confirmed that Delta would scratch roughly 170 flights on Friday. American Airlines planned to cut 220 a day through Monday.

The affected airlines are suggesting passengers with plans into the weekend monitor their apps to see any changes to their flights.

Many of the routes slashed on Friday were shuttle flights in the Northeast and Florida, along with those between Dallas and smaller cities, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Air traffic controllers under pressure with no pay

The FAA said the cuts are necessary to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers who have been working without pay for more than a month. Many are pulling six-day work weeks with mandatory overtime, and increasing numbers of them have begun calling out as the financial strain and exhaustion mount.

Ending the shutdown would ease the situation for controllers, but the FAA said the flight cuts will remain in place until their safety data improves.

Some passengers quickly searched for alternatives. Hertz is reporting a sharp increase in one-way car rentals. One-way reservations have spiked more than 20% through the weekend, compared with the same period last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.