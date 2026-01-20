Firefighters rescue residents trapped in Gwinnett County apartment fire; dozens displaced

Firefighters raced into action late Monday night after smoke began filling apartments at a Gwinnett County complex, rescuing residents trapped on upper floors as flames spread through a lower-level unit.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services crews were dispatched just before midnight to the Cortland Duluth Apartments on Herrington Road NW. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found smoke and fire coming from a lower-level apartment in a multi-story building, with several residents unable to get out because of dangerous conditions.

Crews immediately shifted to rescue mode, using both ground ladders and aerial ladders to reach people trapped above the fire. Firefighters made eight rescues, according to Gwinnett Fire and Rescue spokesman Ryan McGiboney. Three people were checked by medical crews at the scene for minor complaints of smoke inhalation and were released. No serious injuries were reported.

The overnight fire in Duluth displaced dozens of families. Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Once everyone was safely out, firefighters attacked the fire with multiple hose lines and elevated master streams. Because of concerns about the building's structural stability, crews moved from an interior attack to a defensive strategy after evacuations were complete. Search teams later confirmed the entire 28-unit building had been evacuated.

The fire was brought under control at about 1:27 a.m. Apartment management told firefighters that 26 of the 28 units were occupied at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is working with property management and the county's Office of Emergency Management to help displaced residents with shelter and assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.