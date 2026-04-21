Firefighter union leader raises concerns over pay as Atlanta prepares to host FIFA World Cup

The president of an Atlanta firefighter's union has raised new concerns about staffing, pay, and emergency response as the city prepares for the World Cup.

At a press conference Monday outside City Hall, Nate Bailey, the president of the Atlanta Professional Firefighters Local 134, said low pay is driving firefighters away from the department.

"Right now, Atlanta firefighters have the lowest pay range in the southeast," Bailey said. "Their top pay is $68,000, and it takes 15 years to get there. We do believe we have some help with council that's going to address that, but it's the No. 1 reason they're seeking other employment."

Bailey said nearly half of firefighters are looking for other jobs. He said that it is contributing to staffing challenges and putting added strain on resources.

He also raised a new claim tied to a deadly incident at Piedmont Park on 404 Day. Bailey said a key unit in Midtown, Engine 15, was out of service at the time, which he believes may have impacted response time.

The union president said as of Monday morning, nearly a third of fire engines were out of service across the city.

The union also raised concerns about working conditions. Bailey said firefighters are dealing with increased call volume and limited resources, which is affecting their ability to rest during shifts. He said many firefighters are too exhausted to spend time with their families when they are off duty.

The concerns were brought directly to the Atlanta City Council during a meeting on Monday afternoon. The press conference was held ahead of the meeting, with union leaders encouraging firefighters and residents to attend.

In a statement released on Monday, officials with the Atlanta Fire Rescue said that it was "aware of recent concerns regarding apparatus availability following multiple incidents involving fire vehicles."

"Prior to this weekend, three frontline apparatus were already out of service due to accident-related damage. Over the weekend, two additional frontline units were involved in incidents and taken out of service," the statement read in part. "One unit has since been evaluated and returned to service. The other is still out for repair. Currently, four frontline apparatus remain out of service due to accident-related damage. An additional unit that was temporarily out of service due to a mechanical issue is also in the process of returning to service."

The department said that it responds to over 100,000 calls for service annually and deals with an "increasingly dense and complex traffic environment" that has left it more difficult to respond to incidents.

"In response, the Department has taken a more aggressive and structured approach to accident review over the past year," the department said. "This includes enhanced internal evaluations and expanded use of the Department's driver training course and pad, which allows personnel to improve proficiency and reinforce safe apparatus operation under realistic conditions."

At last check, the city had not directly addressed the new claims made by the union president.