FIFA World Cup could make getting around Atlanta much harder this summer

You don't have to love soccer to feel the impact of the FIFA World Cup coming to Atlanta this summer.

The World Cup kicks off in Atlanta on June 15, bringing eight matches and an estimated 330,000 visitors to the region. With 65,000 spectators expected per match at Atlanta Stadium, which seats 73,019, traffic will be a major factor for anyone commuting in and around the city, whether they have a ticket or not.

The Atlanta Regional Commission is warning commuters to expect heavy congestion for roughly two hours before and after each match, with some games taking place on weekdays during working hours.

"You want to avoid the crowds that are coming in and the crowds that are leaving, in particular, that's going to be one of the most congested periods," said Johann Weber of the Atlanta Regional Commission. "Anybody who's been to a big event knows that. We saw in the data from looking at prior events that it's going to be a pretty lively period downtown and into the freeways leaving downtown."

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown clock with the FIFA World Cup 26 Atlanta logo on November 14, 2025, outside the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, GA. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The corridors most likely to see heavy congestion include Northside Drive, Centennial Olympic Park, Mitchell Street, Ted Turner Drive, Trinity, Marietta and Luckie streets, as well as Castleberry Hills and Ivan Allen.

Experts are recommending a simple game plan for commuters. First, plan your commute and adjust your work schedule if possible. Second, expect surprises — including motorcades for VIP guests. Third, leave the car at home. MARTA will run trains every five minutes on match days, making it one of the easiest ways to get in and out of downtown.