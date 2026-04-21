FIFA to release new batch of World Cup 2026 tickets Wednesday as demand surges

Soccer fans will get another chance to secure seats for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this week, as organizers prepare to release a new round of tickets for all matches in the tournament.

FIFA announced that additional tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 22 at 11 a.m. ET through its official ticketing platform, with availability spanning all 104 matches of the tournament.

The release is part of FIFA's ongoing "Last-Minute Sales Phase," which allows fans to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials say more tickets will continue to be released periodically through the end of the tournament in July.

At the start of the sale, tickets will be available across multiple pricing tiers, including premium front-row options, depending on the match. Fans will be able to select specific seats using an interactive map or opt for a "best available" selection feature during checkout.

With more than five million tickets already sold, demand for the 2026 tournament is expected to be intense. FIFA warned that fans may encounter digital waiting rooms due to heavy traffic as the sale opens.

The 2026 World Cup — set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico — will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams competing over 39 days. Organizers say the event is on track to surpass the all-time attendance record of 3.5 million set during the 1994 World Cup in the U.S.

What fans should know

FIFA is urging fans to purchase tickets only through its official website to avoid scams or invalid resale offers. The organization also operates an official resale marketplace, allowing ticket holders who can no longer attend to securely transfer tickets to other fans.

Officials also emphasized that a match ticket does not guarantee entry into host countries. International travelers are encouraged to review visa requirements and apply early. Those attending matches in the U.S. may qualify for a special visa appointment system tied to ticket holders.

For fans looking for a more premium experience, hospitality packages — which include match tickets and additional perks — are also available through FIFA's official hospitality provider.

The tournament is scheduled to culminate with the final on July 19, 2026.