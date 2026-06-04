Trump administration opens safety probe into MARTA following violent attacks in metro Atlanta

The federal government wants answers about safety on Atlanta's transit system, and MARTA has 15 days to provide them.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy on Thursday directed the Federal Transit Administration to launch a formal investigation into MARTA, scrutinizing the agency's security spending, safety protocols and risks to riders and workers. The investigation comes after two violent attacks on MARTA property in a single week, including the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old woman aboard a moving train in broad daylight.

"Every American should be disturbed by the horrific crimes we have seen on MARTA in the last month," Duffy said in a statement. "No one should be forced to fear for their safety simply because they choose to ride public transit."

The investigation was triggered in part by the May 30 fatal stabbing of Margaret Swan, 66, who was riding a northbound MARTA train from Lakewood station to Oakland City station when she was attacked. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews of Decatur has been charged with committing an act of violence causing death on a mass transportation system in connection with Swan's death, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Surveillance video allegedly showed Matthews standing near Swan before pulling out a folding knife and stabbing her multiple times. Investigators said Swan appeared to have had no prior interaction with Matthews before the attack. MARTA police arrested Matthews at Oakland City Station after the train stopped.

A second attack occurred May 24 at the Georgia State MARTA Station, where a 40-year-old man was stabbed multiple times following an altercation at approximately 1:26 p.m., according to MARTA police. A suspect in that case remains wanted for questioning. MARTA police described the suspect as a Black man last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black pants, a black hat and tan sneakers, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FTA investigation will examine whether systemic conditions exist that endanger the public or MARTA's workforce. According to the Department of Transportation, MARTA's rate of personal security events , including assaults, robberies and rapes, for employees and riders is nearly twice the national average. On MARTA's rail lines specifically, that rate is three-and-a-half times higher than the national average, according to the agency.

Under the investigation, MARTA has been given 15 days to submit detailed information to the FTA, including action plans and historical data on crime and fare evasion enforcement, a full breakdown of security and safety spending for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 compared to prior years, and an accounting of all safety-directed federal funding received from other agencies including the Department of Homeland Security.

FTA investigators will also independently assess MARTA's compliance with federal public transportation safety plan requirements and evaluate the agency's response to a federal directive issued in September 2024 requiring transit agencies to take specific actions to reduce assaults on transit workers.

The investigation is part of a broader national effort by Secretary Duffy to hold transit systems accountable for safety. Since the start of the Trump administration, the FTA has launched similar reviews of transit systems in Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Charlotte and Philadelphia, resulting in increased police patrols, new security measures and legislative changes in several cities.

MARTA said it welcomes the federal review and highlighted its ongoing safety efforts.

"The safety and security of our customers and employees is our number one priority. Every day thousands of MARTA employees show up to work at our stations, on our buses and trains, and in our facilities and offices to keep Metro Atlanta moving in a safe and secure manner. We welcome the opportunity to share with federal officials the hard work that the MARTA team puts in every day as well as the significant investments in personnel, technology, and operational measures that MARTA has in place to support safety and security across our entire system. MARTA remains committed to continuously evaluating and strengthening our safety programs, procedures, and resources to provide a safe, secure and reliable transit experience for the communities that we serve."