MARTA Police release photos of suspect sought in Georgia State Station assault

A suspect is wanted for questioning after a reported aggravated assault at a MARTA station in downtown Atlanta, according to police.

MARTA Police say the incident happened May 24, at about 1:26 p.m. at the Georgia State MARTA Station. Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a Black man last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black pants, a black hat and tan sneakers.

Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the individual is urged to use caution and immediately contact MARTA Police.

The case comes as MARTA continues to investigate a separate, deadly incident on its system that has drawn federal charges.

Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews of Decatur is facing charges in connection with a May 30 fatal stabbing on a northbound MARTA train between Lakewood and Oakland City stations. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Matthews is accused of committing an act of violence causing death on a mass transportation system in the killing of 66-year-old Margaret Swan.

Officials say Matthews was arrested at Oakland City Station after the train stopped. Swan was pronounced dead after first responders attempted lifesaving measures. The FBI and MARTA Police are leading that investigation.