Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office are asking the Georgia court of appeals to allow them to represent their own interests in the fight over legal fees connected with the county's dropped prosecution of President Trump and his allies.

On Tuesday, lawyers representing the office appeared before the court for a hearing over whether they can take part in the dispute over the potential repayments.

Last year, Georgia state legislators passed a law that says that if a prosecutor is disqualified from a case because of their own improper conduct and the case is then dismissed, anyone charged in that case is entitled to request "all reasonable attorney's fees and costs incurred" in their defense. The judge overseeing the case then is responsible for reviewing the request and awarding the fees and costs, which are to be paid from the budget of the prosecutor's office.

Willis and her office were removed from the case over an "appearance of impropriety" created by a romantic relationship she had with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she chose to lead the case. It then fell to the nonpartisan Prosecuting Attorneys' Council to find a new prosecutor. The agency's executive director, Pete Skandalakis, ended up taking on the case himself and dismissed it less than two weeks later.

Following the case's dismissal, lawyers representing Mr. Trump filed a motion seeking more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs. With the other defendants, the fees increase to nearly $17 million. Willis and her office attempted to dismiss the case earlier this year, but were rebuffed by a superior court judge.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seen at the Georgia State Capitol, Dec. 17, 2025, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

Is Fulton County's case against President Trump over?

"What we have now is a situation that is unprecedented," Donald Wakeford, who represented Fulton County, told the court, saying that currently, the district attorney's office has to be represented by Pete Skandalakis, the man who decided to end the case.

"This statute has created a mess, and that is no secret," he continued.

The issue is whether that Skandalakis can represent the district attorney and the county's interest. Wakeford said that the statute does not clarify whether he can.

Under debate during the hearing was whether Willis and her office's disqualification from the case was still in play. Wakeford pointed to the law referring to the case having ended, which means that Skandalakis' authority over the criminal prosecution was finished. Instead, he argued, the details around the fees appeared to be a civil matter, and that Willis' disqualification would not bar her from participating in this legal issue, calling it "wholly distinct."

"There are two things that are certain. In these circumstances, these criminal defendants could present claims. Not saying they should be awarded, and, in fact, we would argue vehemently they should be and that the statute should not apply. But if there is any award, it has to come specifically from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office," Wakeford said. "In the context of these proceedings, that lends the little bit of clarity we need to understand that the district attorney's office should be directly involved in the litigation."

Skandalakis himself has argued that he only had the authority to prosecute the state of Georgia's interest in the criminal case, and that his authority has ended, Wakeford said.

With Skandalakis' role in the case, the attorney said that the judge's decision created a strange situation.

"He put the very party whose decision initiated these proceedings in charge of representing the interests of the DA's office whose interests are imperiled by these proceedings," he said.

Judges looking into Fani Willis' disqualification

An attorney representing the defendants argued that the situation was not unprecedented, calling it "an easy case."

He argued that unlike what Wakeford said, the fight over legal fees was simply a motion in a case, not separate from the criminal prosecution.

"Just because the case is over doesn't mean that this statutory right for fees isn't in the case," he said. "The General Assembly knows what it's doing."

Judge J. Wade Padgett questioned whether the situation involving the prosecution of the president and his allies applied to the new law, pointing out that it requires prosecutors be disqualified from a case because of their own improper conduct. Willis, he said, was removed from the case over the "appearance of impropriety," but that the judge never established any actual misconduct. The attorney said that the trial judge will have to make a determination whether Willis did something improper that led to the disqualification.

The appeals court has not made a ruling yet in the case. Whatever they decide, Judge Elizabeth Gobeil said their ruling is likely to have "wide-ranging implications for everyone in the criminal justice system."