FanDuel Sports Network laying off dozens of employees as company closes metro Atlanta offices

FanDuel Sports Network is laying off dozens of employees as it closes its offices in metro Atlanta.

Main Street Sports Group, the owner of the network, filed a WARN notice announcing the "permanent closure" of its Colony Square and Pleasantdale Road worksites.

The notice says that 74 employees will be laid off during the closure - 100% of those at both worksites.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Main Street Sports Group CEO David Preschlack said the network will continue to broadcast NBA and NHL games as it works to make plans for the future.

"While final decisions have not been made, we have issued WARN notices to employees, as required by law, in connection with potential workforce impacts that could occur in the coming months," Preschlack's statement reads. "Any and all aspects of the WARN notices can be revoked at any time. We remain committed to transparency and fair treatment of our employees."

The move comes weeks after the Atlanta Braves and others terminated their agreement with the company after the team said they failed to receive scheduled rights payments.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of the reports regarding Main Street Sports Group," the team said at that time. "While disappointed with this development, we have been actively preparing for this outcome and are well on our way towards launching a new era in Braves broadcasting."

A closeup view of a FanDuel Sport Network microphone prior to a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 13, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The company purchased what was then known as Bally Sports regional network after its parent company, Diamond Sports Group, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in 2024. It was then rebranded as FanDuel,

Diamond was renamed Main Street Sports Group as it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings last year, and its networks were rebranded as FanDuel.

Where Braves games could air remains uncertain. Major League Baseball has already taken over broadcasts of other teams that had terminated their deal with FanDuel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.