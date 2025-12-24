Families reunite at Atlanta airport as holiday travel turns arrivals into emotional homecomings

It's known for crowds, constant motion, and tight connections. But on Wednesday, the focus at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wasn't on departures or delays — it was on heartfelt reunions.

At the world's busiest airport, families arriving from across the country turned ordinary gate-side moments into emotional holiday homecomings, with hugs, laughter, and even a few wagging tails stopping travelers in their tracks.

"Here at the world's busiest airport, there's a lot of movement — planes taking off, bags rolling by," CBS News Atlanta's Kaley Fedko reported from the terminal. "But it's these moments that are stopping people in their tracks — families reuniting and turning ordinary arrivals into unforgettable memories."

For Alfred McCambry, the reunion was especially meaningful.

"Thanks to the Atlanta airport for bringing my family together," McCambry said.

The McCambry family says Atlanta serves as a central meeting place for loved ones coming from different directions CBS News Atlanta

Reunion met tradition for hundreds of families arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson, including the Johnson family, who gathered for a familiar holiday ritual. Lauren Johnson flew in from San Diego — dogs included.

"It's a tradition at this point," Lauren Johnson said. "I bring my dog. They bring theirs."

Her mother, Mary Johnson, was waiting at the airport just like every year.

"Yes — with the dogs, with whatever dogs we have," she said with a smile.

Lauren Johnson and her mother Mary reunited. CBS News Atlanta

For the McCambry family, Atlanta serves as a central meeting place for loved ones coming from different directions. Alfred McCambry drove up from North Florida, while other family members flew in from Cleveland. Together, they'll spend Christmas in Atlanta — surrounded by three generations.

"This moment — being a dad — is very enriching. I love it," McCambry said. "You get to see my son, my daughter, my granddaughter."

As holiday travel ramps up nationwide, scenes like these are playing out across terminals — but at Hartsfield-Jackson, the scale is unmatched. Even amid packed concourses and rolling suitcases, families say the true value of travel this season isn't what's in their bags.

"Even here at Atlanta's airport this holiday season," Fedko said, "family time is the biggest gift for these travelers. It turns out the best arrivals don't come with luggage."