Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport receives among lowest rate of TSA complaints ahead of Christmas travel

For millions of travelers, airport security can feel like the most stressful part of any trip — shoes off, laptops out, lines inching forward while flight boards flash warnings overhead. But new data obtained by CBS News suggests travelers flying through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may be navigating that experience with less frustration than many expect.

According to a decade-long analysis of TSA complaint data, Hartsfield-Jackson recorded one of the lowest complaint rates among major U.S. airports, especially notable given that it is the busiest airport in the world. Between 2015 and 2024, the airport logged 4.53 TSA complaints per 100,000 passengers, placing it tied for seventh-lowest nationwide among the country's largest airports.

Big crowds, fewer complaints

The study analyzed TSA complaints submitted to the agency's Contact Center and compared them against total passenger enplanements at 63 of the busiest U.S. airports. The goal is to measure how often travelers felt compelled to formally report issues, such as customer service problems, screening delays, or mishandled property.

Over the 10-year period, Hartsfield-Jackson handled more than 461 million passengers — far more than most airports on the list — yet still maintained a relatively low complaint rate.

By comparison, some smaller airports recorded complaint rates more than double Atlanta's, suggesting that airport size alone doesn't determine passenger frustration.

Why it matters during holiday travel

As Christmas and New Year's travel ramps up, the findings offer some reassurance for families heading out of Atlanta.

TSA lines remain long during peak hours, but the data suggests that most travelers are getting through security without issues serious enough to file formal complaints.

Travel expert Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways, says the airport experience often shapes how people remember their trip.

"Airports are often the first and last part of any journey," Fitz-Coy said. "A smooth security process can make a real difference in how travelers feel about their entire experience," according to the study's findings .

Setting expectations, not guarantees

Airport officials caution that no system is perfect, especially during holiday surges. Weather delays, staffing shortages, and passenger volume can still create bottlenecks. But the data suggests Atlanta's TSA operations have remained relatively consistent over time, even under extraordinary demand.

As holiday crowds continue to swell, the numbers point to a rare travel bright spot: at the world's busiest airport, frustration doesn't always come standard.