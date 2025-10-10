Families in Georgia brace for healthcare uncertainty as government shutdown reaches 10 Days

At the center of the now 10-day government shutdown is a dispute over healthcare, whether to extend expiring tax subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act or let them expire.

Approximately 1.5 million Georgians who rely on ACA coverage are closely watching, as the potential loss of subsidies could lead to a significant increase in monthly premiums. One Smyrna family says that the uncertainty is already taking a toll.

For Noel Keilhauer, a Special Olympics athlete living with a cognitive disability and colitis, stress can be debilitating.

"I get stressed out, I get nervous," Noel said through tears. "And the one time I did think it was very hot. And, it was not very great."

Her mother, Sharon Keilhauer, said her daughter's medical care depends on consistent coverage through Medicaid and Medicare.

"Right now, she pays nothing," Sharon said. "Medicaid and Medicare cover the cost of her medicine."

Without those programs, the Keilhauers would have to turn to Georgia Access, the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace. But that, too, comes with uncertainty.

"Well, that's what I'm doing right now," Sharon said. "My husband was going to retire in June, but we don't know if he'll be doing that because of the insurance situation."

Noel Keilhauer (right) is a Special Olympics athlete living with a cognitive disability, and colitis. She is one of many Georgians who rely on Medicaid and Medicare to cover the cost of her medicine.

Even with an annual income of $100,000, Sharon said her insurance premium alone could cost nearly $600 per month — roughly $7,000 a year — a price she says her family can't afford.

"No, no we couldn't," she said.

The Keilhauers' situation mirrors what many Georgians could face. Combined with changes under former President Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," about 460,000 people in the state are expected to drop their Georgia Access health insurance next year and go uninsured.

"You can't help but wonder, why aren't they coming to the table?" Sharon asked. "Why are they letting this go on without really trying to fix it?"

She says what families need most right now is leadership and cooperation.

"It would be really, really nice not to just shut down the government, but actually do something, get back together and do something," she said. "It's a lot of us counting on that."

As the shutdown stretches into its second week, there appears to be little compromise, and a growing sense of anxiety for families like the Keilhauers.

To check potential 2026 premium costs or explore available plans, visit enroll.georgiaaccess.gov/prescreener.