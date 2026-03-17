Fallen tree destroys Atlanta home during storms, 95-year-old escapes in time

Severe weather across Metro Atlanta Monday morning brought down trees and power lines. One of them came through a home in Southwest Atlanta, almost hitting someone inside.

The Steave family says they are thankful to be alive after that massive tree ripped through the second floor of their home.

"I slept through the storms. Around 5:30, I heard a loud whomp," Tonia Steave, a homeowner on Dale Lane, said.

Steave says the tree ripped through her closet and restroom on the second floor of the house.

"I heard metal breaking and glass breaking and jumped up. It took the whole back of the house off," Steave said.

She says the tree landed just a few feet away from her bed. Her clothes and makeup were destroyed in the damage.

"The whole back section of the house and my dressing room, all my clothes. All I have is what I have on," Steave said.

Some of the destruction inside the Steave Southwest Atlanta home after a tree fell on it during severe storms Monday, March 16. CBS News Atlanta

Steave told CBS News Atlanta that her granddaughter, who was visiting, and her mother were inside the home when the tree collapsed.

"Just 3 people," Steave said.

Her husband Edward was working overnight and came home to the destruction.

"I was worried about my family. It just wasn't a good feeling," he said.

"My mother fell and bumped her head, and she went to the ER. She's fine," Steave said.

Steave's 95-year-old mother was almost hit by the fallen tree.

"She got out just in time. She was in her bed, and something woke her up," Steave said.

The home is no longer inhabitable, and the Steaves plan to live with family in the area. They say they do plan to rebuild after they make arrangements with their insurance company.